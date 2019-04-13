Part of West Alabama Under Tornado Watch Until 3AM Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Part of West Alabama is included in a Tornado Watch that runs until 3AM CDT on Sunday. The counties in the Alabama News Network viewing area that are included are Greene, Hale, Marengo and Perry.

Storms are expected to enter West Alabama from Mississippi late Saturday night into the overnight hours of early Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted its categorical outlook eastward as the storms are moving quicker than expected. The enhanced area (brown) extends further into West Alabama. Montgomery is now included in the slight (yellow) area. This outlook is effective until 7AM Sunday.

However, our Weather Authority meteorologists point out that all of Alabama is under the risk of severe weather through Sunday morning. So everyone, regardless of the color on the map, needs to have a NOAA weather radio turned on and multiple ways of getting warnings. Don’t rely solely on the outdoor tornado sirens.

The Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working overnight to track these storms until they are out of Alabama. We will have immediate bulletins on air, online and on your phone as needed. Stay with CBS 8 and ABC 32.

