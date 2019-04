Prattville Residents Raise Money for Autism

by Jerome Jones

Big Star Tavern and the Noah Foundation sponsored the fundraiser. People could purchase a BBQ chicken meal with two sides for $10. There were raffles, an auction, and a DJ.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go to New Hope Academy in Prattville. The school serves many children on the autism spectrum. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Officials say it helps them better server families by keeping tuition cost down.