Storms Overnight

by Matt Breland

Today expect a warmer afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies and a few pop up showers are possible. Overnight conditions will become more favorable for severe thunderstorms. By the early morning hours of Sunday (between 4am & 9am) we will see a line of strong thunderstorms with potential for damaging winds and tornadoes move through central and south Alabama, so stay up to date with latest weather info, charge devices, and keep volume up for alerts. Storms will still remain for the start of Sunday then by noon we should see more calm weather. Monday will bring a return of the sunshine with highs in the lower 70s, and we will see some cooler mornings this upcoming week with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s!