Alabama Power Reports Scattered Power Outages

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Power is reporting scattered power outages across Central, West and South Alabama.

At 8AM, Alabama Power says there are approximately 4,350 customers are without service.

The following is a quick rundown of outages by county location:

Tallapoosa County – 1,500 customers

Elmore County – 880 customers

Montgomery County – 505 customers

Perry County – 230 customers

Butler County – 210 customers

Dallas County – 190 customers

Autauga County – 170 customers

Crenshaw County – 170 customers

Chilton County – 160 customers

Fewer outages also exist in Wilcox, Lowndes, Lee, and Macon Counties.

Alabama Power says crews are working to restore power in areas where safe to do so. Power has been restored to approximately 1,200 customers since 7:00AM.