Alabama Power Reports Scattered Power Outages
Alabama Power is reporting scattered power outages across Central, West and South Alabama.
At 8AM, Alabama Power says there are approximately 4,350 customers are without service.
The following is a quick rundown of outages by county location:
Tallapoosa County – 1,500 customers
Elmore County – 880 customers
Montgomery County – 505 customers
Perry County – 230 customers
Butler County – 210 customers
Dallas County – 190 customers
Autauga County – 170 customers
Crenshaw County – 170 customers
Chilton County – 160 customers
Fewer outages also exist in Wilcox, Lowndes, Lee, and Macon Counties.
Alabama Power says crews are working to restore power in areas where safe to do so. Power has been restored to approximately 1,200 customers since 7:00AM.