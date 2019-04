by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Crenshaw County woman has been killed in a car crash.

State troopers say Mary Elizabeth Baker, 23, of Dozier was killed around 3:19AM this morning. They say she was killed when her car collided with a pickup truck.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 331 in Crenshaw County.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.