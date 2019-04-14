Sunshine is Back!

by Matt Breland

For the remainder of this Sunday temperatures will still be a bit on the warmer side in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph will be sticking around as well. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 40s. Monday will start off chilly in the 40s with sunny conditions to follow by the afternoon time. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly same conditions. However on Thursday we could see more rain showers and possibly more thunderstorms.