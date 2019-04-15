Suspect Steals from Wal-Mart in Troy, Pulls Taser on Loss Prevention Personnel

1/2 BMW Driven

2/2 Suspect



The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred Sunday at Wal-Mart.

Loss prevention personnel with Wal-Mart observed an unknown white female conceal several items of clothing in a purse while inside the store. When the suspect attempted to exit the store without paying for the merchandise she was confronted by loss prevention. The suspect refused to cooperate with loss prevention and pulled some of the property that she had taken out of her purse and dropped it on the floor.

The suspect then pulled a taser out of her purse and pushed the loss prevention personnel away as she walked out of the store. The suspect then got into the passenger side of a dark color BMW passenger car with a convertible top. The BMW did not appear to have a tag on it. There is no information available on the driver or any other occupants inside the car.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect in this case, the car or the driver is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, the secret witness line at 334-566-5555 or contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP

(7867).