Arrest Made in Friday’s Deadly Z-Mart Gas Station Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection to the Friday evening shooting death of James Bibb, 27, of Montgomery.

MPD charged Charles McMeans, 32, with murder after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Following his arrest, McMeans was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held

under a $150,000 bond.

MPD responded to the 1100 block of Ann Street at about 8:30 p.m. April 12, in reference to a subject shot. There, they located Bibb, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting was the result of an altercation between multiple subjects and McMeans was identified as a suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.