Community Remembrance Project Aims to Remember and Honor Lynching Victims

by Danielle Wallace

It’s been nearly a year since the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened in Montgomery.

Now, people living in Montgomery are coming together to form a community coalition that will remember and honor lynching victims and call for an end to racial violence.

Unfortunately for many states across the country, lynching is part of its history.

“It happened in Montgomery and has for generations and generations after that has impacted all of us,” says Phillip Ensler, Co-Chair of Montgomery’s Community Remembrance Project.

But now, this group is coming together for truth and reconciliation for the Montgomery Remembrance Project.

the goal is to continue what the equal justice initiative has started with the National Memorial for Peace and Justice with historical markers and claiming Montgomery county’s memorial from the EJI memorial.

“we believe that before we can even get into the specifics about a memorial marker placement or additional activities around the national memorial for peace and justice that we have to begin to heal and that begins with honest dialogue and conversation,” says Dillon Nettles, also Co-Chair of Montgomery’s Community Remembrance Project.

The group is also interested in continuing the efforts of others of taking soil from lynching sites.

“I think it’s good for Montgomery to talk about things – open their minds and open up on subject matters like this – like the EJI and I like community based programs where everybody can come out and share their opinion about different subject matters,” says Marilyn Hobbs.

Leaders of the project say they are hoping to get as many people as they can involved in the process.

“We think it’s really important that since this is a community remembrance project and it’s rally tackling some of the issues that have been with us in this county that we make sure that it’s all inclusive process,” says Nettles.

“Our history of racial and terrorism, we can still feel the consequences of that today. we’ve made a lot of progress but in order to keep moving forward we have to take full ownership of our past,” says Ensler.

E-j-I’s memorial recognizes over 4,000 African Americans that were victims of lynchings and racial injustice.

