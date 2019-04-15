Dry Through Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST HALF OF WEEK: Today and tomorrow will feature sunshine in full supply; and after the chilly start to the day, our afternoon high will be in the lower 70s. It will be much warmer tomorrow as we are forecasting lower 80s. Wednesday looks dry as well, but clouds will be on the increase as moisture levels rise, expect highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT STORM THREAT: Another low pressure system will move from the Plains into the Great Lakes. A trailing cold front will bring rain and the threat of strong storms back to Alabama Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday. Unfortunately severe storms are a possibility and the SPC has already highlighted the entire state in a severe weather risk on their day 4 convective outlook.

We still have several days to watch this system, but just go ahead and be ready for the threat of severe weather with this system.

EASTER WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The weather will be improving through the day on Friday as cooler, drier air will move back into the state, and this cooler, drier air mass will remain in place through the weekend. Therefore, the forecast for now for the weekend features sunny, dry conditions. Highs will be in the 70s, while lows will range from the 40s into the 50s. Overall, it looks to be a pretty decent Easter weekend.

