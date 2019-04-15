BREAKING: Fire Engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

by Alabama News Network Staff

The soaring spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has collapsed in flames, and a church spokesman says the entire wooden interior of the 12th century landmark is burning and likely to be destroyed.

A massive fire engulfed the roof of the cathedral in the heart of the French capital on Monday afternoon as Parisians watched in horror.

Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media: “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame.”

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the blaze isn’t yet known, but scaffolding could be seen on the roof of the burning structure. The spire was undergoing renovation.

The French capital’s police department said no deaths have been reported from Monday’s fire. The police department didn’t say anything about injuries.

The peak of the 12th century cathedral is undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is “potentially linked” to the renovation work.

Located on the Ile de la Cite in the center of Paris, the Gothic cathedral is among the most famous from the Middle Ages and was built on the ruins of two earlier churches.

