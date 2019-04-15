Late Week Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We have a few days of quiet weather conditions this week. High pressure is over head and this will lead to a sunny and dry weather pattern. Temps start out a bit cool but warm nicely during the afternoon hours. High temps will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s through midweek. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us Thursday. Rain and storms will develop along and ahead of this boundary. Some of the storms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The main threats will be tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and quarter size hail. We get this system out of here by early Friday and our weather is shaping up to be fairly decent over the weekend.