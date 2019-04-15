Tranquil Through Wednesday; Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was an active weekend of weather, with three confirmed tornadoes so far. Two were in Jefferson county, near the Birmingham metro. Another traveled between Crenshaw and Pike county, near Luverne and Goshen. All of these were EF-0 strength. There was another tornado in Troy Sunday morning; with details pending. A team from the national weather service in Birmingham is also surveying damage in southern Pike county and parts of Russell county.

It’s much quieter today, and fortunately will be through Wednesdsay. After a chilly start Monday morning, abundant sunshine warms us into the low 70s this afternoon. This evening features temperatures in the 60s early on, cooling into the 50s by 10 PM. Overnight lows range from the mid 40s to about 50 degrees.

Tuesday features plenty of sunshine with highs near 80°. Tuesday night remains milder with a slight increase in clouds. Lows fall into the mid 50s. Wednesday afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Rain and storms are likely Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is on the table again, with strong winds, hail, and tornadoes possible. Plenty of fine-tuning to the forecast still needs to be done, so stay aware of the forecast this week. The storms exit east Alabama Friday morning, though there could be some wrap-around showers through the day. Looks like Friday remains cooler too, with highs just in the 60s.

The weekend looks nice, but just below normal temperature-wise. Saturday and Sunday feature a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Saturday warm into the upper 60s. Highs on Sunday should be in the mid 70s. Lows drop into the 40s/50s each night. Temperatures could be near 80° again next Monday afternoon.