Abundant Sunshine Tuesday; Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night

by Ben Lang

It was another chilly start across central and south Alabama, with morning lows in the 40s area-wide. Temperatures warm to near 80° this afternoon, and abundant sunshine fills the sky for the rest of the day. Temperatures remain milder this evening, with low 70s around 7PM, falling through the 60s through the 11PM hour. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

We’ll see a few more clouds in the sky Wednesday, but plenty of sun too. Afternoon high temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. Wednesday night lows only fall into the low 60s with increasing clouds. Thursday morning may feature some spotty showers with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky, but there is a threat for severe weather primarily for the evening and overnight. Thursday afternoon highs warm into the low 80s.

A line of storms approached our area by late Thursday evening. Tornadoes appear to be a main hazard with this system, in addition to strong straight-line winds and hail up to an inch in size. This will probably be another overnight event, with the potential for strong storms continuing into early Friday morning for our eastern counties. The Storm Prediction center places all of Mississippi and Alabama under a slight (level 2/5) threat for severe weather. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings Thursday night. One of those is our free “ANN Weather” app, which you can find on the google play and app store. It syncs to your current location, alerting you if a weather watch or warning is issued for your county.

The storms clear into Georgia by the late morning, with a cool and breezy Friday afternoon for us. Spotty showers and clouds could wrap around the backside of the exiting low pressure area, so we may not see much sun on Friday. High temperatures only reach the mid to upper 60s.

Fortunately, Easter weekend looks great. Saturday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s, but afternoon temperatures on Easter Sunday warm into the upper 70s. Next week starts off dry, but some showers may try to return to the area on Tuesday. Highs warm into the low 80s both days.