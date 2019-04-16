Catholic Church Members React To Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

by Jalea Brooks

The massive blaze that nearly destroyed Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral is being felt by Catholics and Non-Catholics all across the world, and Montgomery is no exception.

The iconic cathedral went up in flames Monday evening in what Paris fire officials are calling an accident. Many Catholics now mourn the loss of the historic structure in the midst of Holy Week.

Mary Overton attends St. Bede Catholic Church in Montgomery. Though she had never stepped foot in the 856-year-old cathedral, she says she feels the loss all the same. “It’s felt all around the world” she explained “because you look at Notre Dame especially as a catholic and you say this is truly the pillar of hope and faith and all that is right in the world”.

French billionaires and major companies have pledged to donate at least 600 million euros, to restore the iconic landmark, as close to its former glory, as possible; A promising sign, Overton says in the wake of such destruction.

Despite so many priceless pieces of the cathedral being destroyed in the fire, Overton says she joins others in finding hope in the pieces that were spared like the the Crown of Thorns relic and the cathedral’s alter and cross.

The French President Emanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the cathedral within 5 years.