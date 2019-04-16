Continues To Look Stormy Thursday Nt. Into Friday AM !

by Shane Butler

TONIGHT: We have a quiet overnight period coming our way. It won’t be quite as chilly as the last couple of nights. Temps fall into the lower to mid 50s for lows. Skies will be mostly clear but clouds will start increasing Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day with temps climbing into the low to mid 80s. Southerly winds will transport moisture into the area leading to increased cloud cover over the area. We continue to remain rain free but that will be changing on Thursday.

THURSDAY-THURSDAY NIGHT: A frontal boundary advances eastward toward the state. Along and ahead of the front, showers and t-storms develop with some storms strong to severe. The storms move across MS throughout the day and arrive over west AL around 4pm. Strong to severe storms will move eastward during the evening and overnight hours. The main storm threats will be tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Since the storms will be moving through during the late night hours, everyone will need to make sure they have a way of being woke up when warnings are issued.

FRIDAY: Storms will be on going in our eastern most counties Friday morning. We expect all storms to be out of our area before noon Friday. There may be a brief period of clearing before cloud cover and breezy conditions settle over the area. Temps may struggle to climb through the 60s Friday afternoon.

THE WEEKEND:

Saturday starts out chilly with temps down in the mid 40s. Clouds will still linger over the state early Saturday but clearing takes place by the afternoon hours. Temps will try to make the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday