“Future of MPS” Community Forum Focuses on Accreditation and Funding

by Danielle Wallace

The school year will be wrapping up soon. But people in Montgomery are coming together to find solutions for Montgomery public schools.

“Not speaking negatively but it could be a lot better. Especially certain schools in Montgomery. It seems like they’re kind of forgotten or they kind of get the last bit of scraps on the table,” says parent Brandon Guy.

That is why some people in Montgomery are coming together to ask educational leaders some tough questions on accreditation and funding. It’s all part of the “Real Talk” community forum series, hosted by Troy University’s Rosa Parks museum.

“Most of the people that are in this room, they have even been educated in the Montgomery Public School system or they have children in the Montgomery Public School system. So there’s invested interest in seeing that it succeeds,” says Zeslan Simmons, a teacher at Booker T. Washington.

The forum not only brought out people in the community, but also former Montgomery Public School officials.

“Most communities when they invest into their school system, the school system is going to prosper. Because those students are educated in the Montgomery area and they’re allowed that opportunity to also give back to that area by becoming citizens,” says Simmons.

“It’s not just my son but as you would say – having investment into the situation. I want to know what the steps are going to be taken to improve and make things better for future that way my when my son gets to elementary, middle, or high school – what kind of programs will be available for him,” says

Panelists say it’s all about collaboration and it’s never too late for MPS.

“We are right now emerging in several areas according to our accreditation and there’s continued progress. We’re working together – everyone on one accord trying to ensure that our students are getting the best education possible,” says Simmons.

MPS is required to undergo another review in June of this year. The system continues to face a $10 million deficit