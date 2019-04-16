Golden Apple: Sylvia Cook

by Matt Breland

At Francis Marion School, fifth grade teacher Sylvia Cook, is the math expert. She makes an effort to keep her classroom engaged with her lesson so that they can understand math skill better and improve their critical thinking skills. Her co-teachers praise her for always working from the start to the finish of class and for being so helpful and encouraging to her students. Mrs. Cook certainly is a favorite among the Perry county school system!

