Lawmakers Approve Ethics Exemption for Economic Developers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers have voted to exempt economic developers from the state law that governs lobbyists.

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to the bill. It now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Under the bill, economic developers would not be considered lobbyists and would not register with the state or be required to disclose their employers and activity.

Lawmakers last year approved a temporary exemption that expired April 1. The bill approved Tuesday makes the exemption permanent.

Lawmakers approved the bill by a lopsided margin despite intense disagreements last year over whether the change created a broad loophole in the ethics law.

Senators voted 31-0 for the bill. Representatives approved the bill on a 94-4 to vote.

