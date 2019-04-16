Poll: Alabama Voters Split on U.S. Sen. Doug Jones
A new Mason-Dixon poll shows Alabama voters are split in rating the job performance of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who is the only Democrat to hold statewide office.
The poll shows 45% of those asked approve of the job he’s doing, compared to 44% who disapprove and 11% who weren’t sure. In a deep-red Republican state like Alabama, Jones might be encouraged as he seeks a full term next year.
But when asked whether they would vote to re-elect Jones or replace him with a Republican candidate, 50% said they would prefer a Republican to hold the seat. 40% want to keep him and 10% aren’t sure.
Mason-Dixon asked Republican voters which potential candidate would win their support. These were the overall statewide results:
27% Roy Moore
18% Mo Brooks
13% Bradley Byrne
11% Gary Palmer
4% Del Marsh
2% Tim James
However, 25% are undecided. Former Chief Justice Roy Moore is the one whom Jones defeated to win the seat in a 2017 special election.
Brooks, Byrne and Palmer are Congressmen. Marsh is president pro tem of the Alabama Senate. Tim James is a Greenville businessman who ran for governor in 2010 and is the son of former Gov. Fob James.
The poll was conducted April 9-11 of 625 registered Alabama voters. The margin of error is +/- 4 percentage points. For the Republican primary section of the poll, 400 registered voters who call themselves Republicans were polled. The margin of error is +/- 5 percentage points.