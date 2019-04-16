Public Safety Insurance Fund Helps the Families of Fallen First Responders

by Jerome Jones

The Public Safety Insurance Fund began in 2002. It was created as a way to say “thank you” to first responders.

The insurance policy for first responders covers 2500 first responders in the river region and other Alabama counties. It is a group of businesses that joined together to create the fund. The businesses contribute to the fund that offers life and accidental death policies to first responders. The policy goes into effect as soon as a first responder is full time active duty.

The policy is totally charitable. No one gains financially from the policy. About 75 businesses in the River Region donate $1000 to the policy that cost about $75K.

In the event that first responder dies, the family is given 10 thousand dollars as part of the policy. In the event of an off duty death, the family receives an additional $50 thousand dollars. Auburn football head coach was the keynote speaker at the event.

If your business or organization would like to contribute to the Public Safety Insurance Fund, contact Grant Sullivan at 334-224-1560