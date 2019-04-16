Scale Back Alabama announces 2019 prize winners

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eighteen men and women from across the state won cash prizes in the team grand prize drawing for Scale Back Alabama. Participating in the closing ceremony for Scale Back Alabama were Mayor Tommy Battle and Ashley Polesak of Huntsville and Ashley Gardner, the 2019 Official Scale Back Alabama trainer.

More than 51,000 pounds were lost from January through April, and lots of healthy habits were formed. In all 17,682 team members participated, and there were 3,252 people who lost at least 10 pounds.

“We all need to figure out ways we can get healthier,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “Our city has made a real commitment to promoting good health, including expanding the connectivity of greenways, adding more multi-purpose athletic fields and promoting the Healthy Huntsville initiative, which includes participating in Scale Back Alabama. All of these are fun ways to get people out and get them moving.”

Mrs. Gardner reiterated the comments about moving more, saying, “Great job to all the Scale Back Alabama participants! You’ve started a health journey that will last a lifetime, helping to inspire those around you!” During the 2019 program, she has provided great video tips on incorporating exercise into your daily routine. She even kicked off the contest with a group of about 50 people in Montgomery doing jumping jacks and other moves.

Alabama currently has the fifth highest rate of obesity in the country, something that can lead to high blood pressure, cancer, diabetes and many other diseases. According to the contest sponsors, Scale Back Alabama is a once a year challenge that is meant to bring awareness to the program and to help individuals eat better foods and exercise more.

The Alabama Hospital Association, Alabama Department of Public Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama are the sponsors of the program, which is now in its 13th year.

In addition, the names of 40 individuals were randomly selected to win cash prizes for their weight loss of 10 pounds or more.

2019 Winners

First Place – $1,000 each

· Celia Moore of Falkville and Cassandra Graves of Town Creek, Ala.

· Healthy Chargers; Teresa Shurtz and Rick Shurtz of Madison, Ala.

· Jamie Dobbins and Aaron Burch of Mobile, Ala.

Second Place – $500 each

· Dynamic Duo; Jessica Price of Prattville and Jessica Chentelle Sprouse of Montgomery, Ala.

· Debbie Stephens of Birmingham and Cheryl Moore of Trussville, Ala.

· Smallsville; Jose Rodriguez of Fairhope and Elizabeth Day of Irvington, Ala.

Third Place – $250 each

· Shavia Safford of Bay Minette and Ellen Maier of Mobile, Ala.

· Fitout Guru’s; Jimmie Wiggins of Semmes and Paul Shepperson of Mobile, Ala.

· Shake and Bake; Kevin Harrison and Anthony Johnson of Mobile, Ala.

In addition, three Alabama schools were awarded special recognition and prizes that promote good nutrition and physical activity habits for students.

2019 Scale Back Alabama School Winners

· First Place –Morris Mills Elementary School

· Second Place – Opp High School

· Third Place – Haleyville High School

Final event: