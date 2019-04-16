Storm Causes Damage to Perry Co. Home

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Perry County family is picking up the pieces and counting their blessings — after a powerful storm rips part of the roof — right off their home.

The family was at home — when the storm hit.

The storm destroyed the front porch — and the carport — and ripped part of the roof right off the house.

It also snapped and uprooted several trees in front yard.

“It just — blew the top of the house off and the roof of the porch is actually — in the field — about 200 yards that way,” said Sonya Melton Ford.

Ford says noone was hurt.

EMA officials say no injuries were reported — as a result of the storm.