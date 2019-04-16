Sunny, Warm Days; Storm Threat Thursday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: An area of high pressure slides off to the east today and we are going to have warmer temperatures in the days ahead thanks to a more southerly flow. Sunshine will once again be in fully supply today, and we should see highs close to 80, followed by mid 80s Wednesday. There will be a few more clouds in the Alabama sky Wednesday as moisture levels rise ahead of our next storm system taking shape to our west. During the day Wednesday, the vigorous system will likely produce severe from Texas up into the Midwest.

STRONG STORMS THURSDAY: That system lifts towards the Great Lakes and a trailing cold front will bring rain and storms to Alabama late Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday and the SPC has all of Alabama highlighted in a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe weather on their “Day 3” severe weather outlook.

For now, it looks like the greatest chance of severe weather for Alabama will come from roughly 4PM Thursday afternoon until 4AM Friday morning; unfortunately, that means during the overnight hours. There will be ample instability in place and with the likely synoptic setup, all modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. There is still a lot to watch with this system in the coming days as things can and will change, but we should know about specifics threats and the timing of the threats in the coming days.

GOOD FRIDAY: The severe weather threat will be over as the front pushes off to the east. However, the deep upper trough will keep the sky cloudy with a chance of some lingering rain at times. It will be much cooler as well and it looks like temperatures will struggle to climb into the lower and mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday looks to start off with clouds, but drier air finally moves into the state and the sky should become sunny by the afternoon, which will allow us to warm to near 70 degrees. Expect a clear and chilly start to Easter Sunday as temperatures will be down into the 40s…jackets will be needed for any outdoor sunrises services. The rest of Easter Sunday will feature sunshine in full supply with a high close to 80 degrees.

Have a great day!

Ryan