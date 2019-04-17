Changes on the Way at Dallas Co. Courthouse

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County officials are making improvements to the county courthouse — and the courthouse annex — to make them more safe and secure.

Officials are planning to install metal detectors at the entrances to the main courthouse — and the annex.

They say it’ll improve safety at both buildings.

They say the security camera system has already been upgraded as part of their plan to improve safety.

“We need to be safe because of the nature of the business we do,” said Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins.

“We have to make sure court personnel is safe and that people can come into the courthouse not just for court but for regular routine business and feel safe and secure.”

Officials also brought up the possibility of assigning security ID cards to some county workers.