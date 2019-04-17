Filtered Sunshine Today; Severe Storms Late Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s not quite as sunny today across central and south Alabama. Upper level clouds continue to work over the area this afternoon, but it’s still going to be a very warm day. Highs reach the low to mid 80s. Temperatures remain warmer this evening, still in the upper 70s at 7PM before cooling to around 70° by 11PM. Clouds thicken overnight, with lows in the low 60s.

A few spotty showers are possible early Thursday morning. Thursday features somewhere between a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures warm into the 80s. Much of the day will be fine weather-wise, but a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to enter west Alabama by around 5PM. Strong straight line winds and tornadoes will be a primary concern as these storms march through the southern half of the state through early Friday morning. The severe threat is highest across west Alabama at the moment, where it looks like the greatest atmospheric instability will be. Instability may be a limiting factor overnight as the storms move east of I-65. Still, there is a tornado threat even in southeast Alabama.

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including one that can wake you up since this is another overnight event. One way to receive alerts is through our free “ANN Weather” App. You can find it on the iTunes and Google Play store. The app syncs to your location and sends you a push notification if a weather watch or warning is issued in your county.

The severe threat ends by 5AM Friday morning. Friday is going to be a very cool day by mid-April standards. Afternoon temperatures only warm into the 60s. The sky probably remains mostly cloudy, and scattered showers are possible for the rest of the day. Friday night lows drop into the 40s.

Easter weekend looks much improved for central and south Alabama. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday. Saturday still looks a touch cool with highs near 70° and lows in the 40s. Easter Sunday looks great with highs in the upper 70s.

Next week begins with sunshine and highs in the low 80s Monday. Some spotty showers are possible Tuesday/Wednesday, but the chance for rain is low at this time. Highs should be in the 80s both days.