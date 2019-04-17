Poll: Alabama Voters Approve of Gov. Ivey, Sen. Shelby and Pres. Trump

by Jalea Brooks

A new poll, says a majority of Alabamians approve of Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Richard Shelby, and President Donald Trump.

The Mason-Dixon Poll was released Wednesday, and while the GOP officials polled well state-wide, their approval ratings were all significantly less popular in the Montgomery/ Black-Belt Region.

Of the three GOP officials, Governor Kay Ivey has the highest job approval rating in Alabama.

60% of voters approve of Governor Kay Ivey

28% disapprove

12% say they are not sure or “undecided”

When you take a look at the Governor’s stats in the Montgomery/Black Belt region:

52% approve of Governor Kay Ivey

33% disapprove

15% undecided

According to the poll, the majority of Alabama also approves of the way veteran Senator Richard Shelby is handling his job.

52% approve of Senator Richard Shelby

35% disapprove

13% undecided.

The majority of voters in the Montgomery/Black Belt region though, do not approve of Shelby.

37% approve of Senator Richard Shelby

48% disapprove,

15 % undecided

As for President Trump:

52% of Alabama voters surveyed, say they approve of the President

44% disapprove

4% undecided

Once again, in the Montgomery/ Black Belt region Trump earned a significantly lower approval rating.

31% of voters approve of President Trump

64% disapprove

5% undecided

The margin of error for the poll is about (+/-) 4 percentage points. The full Mason- Dixon survey is available here.

A similar Mason- Dixon poll released Tuesday. says voters are split evenly on Senator Doug Jones’ performance.

He’s the only Democrat to hold a statewide office.However most people want to replace him with a Republican, by a 10-point margin.