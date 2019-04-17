Poll: Alabama Voters Approve of Gov. Ivey, Sen. Shelby and Pres. Trump
A new poll, says a majority of Alabamians approve of Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Richard Shelby, and President Donald Trump.
The Mason-Dixon Poll was released Wednesday, and while the GOP officials polled well state-wide, their approval ratings were all significantly less popular in the Montgomery/ Black-Belt Region.
Of the three GOP officials, Governor Kay Ivey has the highest job approval rating in Alabama.
- 60% of voters approve of Governor Kay Ivey
- 28% disapprove
- 12% say they are not sure or “undecided”
When you take a look at the Governor’s stats in the Montgomery/Black Belt region:
- 52% approve of Governor Kay Ivey
- 33% disapprove
- 15% undecided
According to the poll, the majority of Alabama also approves of the way veteran Senator Richard Shelby is handling his job.
- 52% approve of Senator Richard Shelby
- 35% disapprove
- 13% undecided.
The majority of voters in the Montgomery/Black Belt region though, do not approve of Shelby.
- 37% approve of Senator Richard Shelby
- 48% disapprove,
- 15 % undecided
As for President Trump:
- 52% of Alabama voters surveyed, say they approve of the President
- 44% disapprove
- 4% undecided
Once again, in the Montgomery/ Black Belt region Trump earned a significantly lower approval rating.
- 31% of voters approve of President Trump
- 64% disapprove
- 5% undecided
The margin of error for the poll is about (+/-) 4 percentage points. The full Mason- Dixon survey is available here.
A similar Mason- Dixon poll released Tuesday. says voters are split evenly on Senator Doug Jones’ performance.
He’s the only Democrat to hold a statewide office.However most people want to replace him with a Republican, by a 10-point margin.