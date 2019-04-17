Strong to severe storms ahead

by Shane Butler

Another round of strong to severe storms will move across our area Thursday afternoon into early Friday! In the mean time, it remains quiet with warm and dry conditions through Thursday morning. We begin to see things changing as the day progresses. Moisture will be streaming into the area and showers can’t be ruled out throughout Thursday. Temps will still manage lower 80s for highs. During the late afternoon hours, an area of low pressure and trailing front will approach western Alabama. Along and ahead of the boundary, rain and storms advance eastward. Some of the storms will be strong to severe. The main threats will be tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. The storms will march eastward across our entire area during the evening and overnight hours. All locations will experience some impact from this storm system. Everyone needs to review safety plans and be ready to seek shelter when warnings are issued. The last of the storms should be exiting our eastern most counties around 4am Friday. This moves the severe storm threat into Georgia but clouds and rain will linger behind the system. The low pressure system will continue to generate wrap around moisture and wind. We expect west winds 10-15 mph with gust as high as 30 mph. Temps will struggle to move through the 60s. Improving weather conditions return just in time for the remainder of the weekend. You can expect lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs around 70 Saturday and near 80 degrees by Sunday afternoon.