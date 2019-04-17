Very Warm Wednesday; Storm Threat Late Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

WEDNESDAY: For today, we will see more clouds in the Alabama sky as moisture levels rise ahead of our next storm system taking shape to our west. During the day today, this vigorous storm system will produce severe weather from Texas up into the Midwest. Highs today will range from the lower to mid 80s.

STRONG STORMS LATE THURSDAY: Much of the day Thursday looks to be dry as the system to the west will be slower coming through the state. Thursday will be warm, breezy, and temperatures will once again be in the 80s by the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds with showers and storms moving into the state late in the day and Thursday night. In their day 2 convective outlook, the SPC has all of Alabama in a severe weather threat, with the western half of the state in an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5), while the eastern half of the state is in a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe thunderstorms.

With the slower trends, it now looks like the main window for strong to severe thunderstorms to impact the state will come from 4PM Thursday evening through 4AM Friday morning; unfortunately another nighttime event for the state. However, with the storms moving through during the overnight hours, there could be lower instability which could limit some of the threat. This is a case of very good dynamics, but weak thermodynamics. Nevertheless, we are going to have to watch things carefully as all modes of severe weather will be possible, but the greatest threats will be damaging winds and tornadoes.

It will be another night to be weather aware, and to have a way of hearing warnings if they are needed. Remember, this is April in Alabama, the core of our spring tornado season, and events like this are very common.

NOT SO GOOD FRIDAY: The deep, cold core upper trough will move across Alabama on Friday and this will keep the sky cloudy. Expect periods of light rain through the day, and it will be a very cool day as temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 60s. Friday night will be rather chilly with lows down into the 40s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday will start off cloudy, but as the upper trough pulls away and drier air moves into the state the sky should become sunny by the afternoon with highs around 70°. Expect a clear and chilly start to Easter Sunday as temperatures will be down into the 40s…jackets will be needed for those sunrises services. The rest of Easter Sunday will feature sunshine in full supply with a high close to 80 degrees.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The weather looks to stay dry and very nice for at least the first half of the week. Days will be sunny and warm with lower 80s expected, while nights will be clear, cool and mostly in the 50s. Towards the end of next week, the long range models show yet another potent storm system moving into the state with the threat of rain and storms.

Have a great day!

Ryan