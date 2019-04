Alabama’s Big 5 Mayors Voice Concerns Over Some Bills in the Legislature

by Jerome Jones

On Wednesday night the “Big 5” met with legislators at the Governors Mansion.

The big 5 mayors represent Alabama’s 5 largest cities,Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery. The Mayors meet periodically throughout the year, but called a special meeting because the Legislature is in session. To view the bills they oppose and the letters that were sent to the legislature, CLICK HERE, AND HERE.