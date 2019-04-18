I-Team: Seeking Shelter

Andrew James,
Posted:

by Andrew James

When severe weather hits, you’re told to get to your safe place.  If you live in a mobile home that could mean getting out and moving to a safer, more sturdy building, but what if there are no shelters close to where you live?

An Alabama News Network I-Team Extra found some parts of our viewing area with no shelters close by, leaving many people with 15-20 minute drives to get to safety during a storm.  Now local Emergency Management Agencies hope to create more Safer Place shelters in areas that need them most.

Click here for more information about the Safer Place program.

