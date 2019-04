by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing senior.

Police say Harry James McCants is 73 years old and may be suffering from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He is 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds.

He was last seen around 7:00 pm on Wednesday on Malabar Road in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McCants, call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.