Severe Storms Likely Tonight

by Ben Lang

Severe weather still looks likely in our area this evening through early Friday morning. For now, it’s quiet weather-wise. Quite a bit of sunshine is breaking out across central and south Alabama. That should warm temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon. It may also increase our instability somewhat, meaning storms could have ample fuel to work with tonight. The severe weather window appears to be from approximately 5PM in west Alabama through 5AM Friday morning for southeast Alabama. Tornadoes and damaging winds are our main severe weather threats, though small hail and localized flash flooding could also occur. A few intense tornadoes of EF-2 strength or greater are also possible.

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings tonight. One way to receive warnings is through the free Weather Authority App. If you don’t have it, search “ANN Weather” on the iTunes app store and the Google Play store. The app alerts you if a watch or warning is issues for you county. You can also use it to submit photos to our weather team. We encourage you to take pictures of storm damage if you can safely do so.

The severe threat comes to an end by sunrise Friday morning. Clouds and scattered showers remain throughout the day. It’s also going to be a very cool day. Highs only reach the 60s. The coverage of rain goes down Friday night, but some isolated showers remain possible through early Saturday morning. Friday night lows fall into the 40s. The clouds clear Saturday afternoon, but it’ll be a cool day with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Saturday night lows drop back into the 40s. Easter Sunday looks great, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s.

Next week starts off dry. High temperatures warm into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. There’s a small chance for rain on Wednesday or Thursday, but nothing that would raise concern for severe weather potential.