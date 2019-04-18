Tornado Watch Until 11PM CDT

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11PM CDT for much of the CBS 8 and ABC 32 viewing area. At the present time, the watch does not include Montgomery or counties in East Alabama.

The watch is in effect for the following counties in our area:

Autauga

Butler

Chilton

Conecuh

Covington

Crenshaw

Dallas

Greene

Hale

Lowndes

Marengo

Monroe

Perry

Wilcox

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. A warning is issued for a smaller area when rotation is detected aloft or when a tornado is spotted on the ground.

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working around the clock to keep you updated on breaking weather conditions.

