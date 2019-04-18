Tornadoes Possible Tonight

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight! Some storms will be capable of tornadoes. A few could be intense tornadoes! Another threat is damaging winds up to 70 mph! Everyone will need to be weather aware through the night time hours. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings. The storm system will move to our east after sunrise Friday. This takes the severe storm threat out of our area. Clouds and occasional showers will continue to work through the area. The departing storm will generate strong west winds 8-16 mph with gust 20-25 mph. You can expect most of your Friday to be cloudy, windy, and wet at times. Improving weather conditions return during Saturday afternoon. The clouds depart and temps manage the lower 70s for highs. Very nice conditions are ahead for Easter Sunday. We’re expecting abundant sunshine along with temps approaching 80 by late afternoon.