Cloudy, Cool, Wet, And Windy Friday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Last night’s round of severe weather is long gone, but we’re still dealing with less-than-ideal weather across central and south Alabama. Clouds wrapping around the upper level low pressure system hang tough across the state today. We’re also likely to see scattered showers at times through this evening. Temperatures remain VERY cool for this time of year. Highs struggle to reach 60°, and its going to be windy too. Winds remain sustained out of the west at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. It’ll be fairy breezy overnight, with a west wind of 7 to 14 mph. Lows fall into the mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky, and some isolated showers remain possible.

Saturday looks like a cool day for this time of year too. Highs warm into the upper 60s with more sunshine towards the afternoon. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 40s. Despite a chilly start to easter morning, afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 70s with abundant sunshine. Sunday night remains milder with lows in the 50s.

Fortunately, next week looks much quieter weather-wise. High temperatures should warm into the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with plenty of sun both days. There’s a small chance for some showers next Wednesday through Friday, but it doesn’t look like rain will be particularly widespread for Wednesday and Thursday at least. Rain looks a bit more likely next Friday. I don’t foresee another cool snap ahead, we should see highs near or just above the 80s late next week with lows in the 60s.