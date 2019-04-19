Good Friday Traditions Kick Off Easter Weekend in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Folks in Selma kick off the Easter holiday weekend — with a couple of annual Good Friday traditions.

Christian churches all over the city of Selma are gearing up to celebrate the Easter holiday.

The Walk to Calvary — Easter reenactment — has become an annual tradition in the city during the Easter holiday.

The reenactment — takes the arrest, trial, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ from the pages of Scripture — and brings it to life on the streets of Selma.

Rev. Rod Rochester started the event about 30 years ago.

“It’s to let people that normally don’t go to church, as well as church people know, that Easter is about the death, burial and resurrection of God’s Son, Jesus Christ,” Rochester.

The 7 Last Sayings from the Cross program at Tabernacle Baptist Church — is another Easter weekend tradition in Selma.