Improving Weather Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

An area of low pressure will keep clouds and light rain over the area through Saturday morning. Winds remain gusty out of the NW until the low moves farther to the east of us. High pressure will start nudging into the area later Saturday so skies will be slowly clearing from west to east. Temps try to reach the 70 degree mark by late afternoon. Abundant sunshine returns to the deep south on Sunday. After a chilly start in the mid 40s, temps rebound into the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon. High pressure takes hold of our weather and we’re looking at sunny and much warmer conditions through most of next week. Afternoon highs will hover in the mid to upper 80s as the week progresses. Next round of rain/storms moves into the area Thursday into Friday.