Lightning Blamed for Montgomery House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery fire investigators tell Alabama News Network they believe lightning is to blame for a house fire in Montgomery.

The fire happened late last night at a home in the 600 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. Strong storms were moving through the area at the time.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue video shows flames shooting through the roof of the home.

No one was home at the time. There were no reported injuries.