Macon County Officials Working to Repair Washed Out Road

by Danielle Wallace

A round of flooding in Macon County caused another inconvenience, this time on County Road 46.

“It’s like deja vu – 2015 all over again. However, County crews have done a good job today and we’re hoping to open it real soon. It’s not like county road 30 and Washington Avenue but in a way it is,” says Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.

About a half a dozen people live on the road which only has one entrance and exit. The incident hindered those residents from traveling Friday.

“Just to see the whole road blown out and the amount of water and the amount of water that was flowing through the road you know we have a lot of senior citizens on the road and people have to go to dialysis but they jumped right on it and they handled it,” says Macon County resident Phil Howard.

“After watching the weather all night, last night the rain kept treading over the same spots. I knew this morning that were going to have some washout,” says Edward Huffman, Macon County Commissioner of District 2.

Now with the help of crews, county officials are hoping to the have the road temporarily repaired and ready for travel again.

“Very, very pleased to see the response to come out here and get this taken care of,” says Howard.

For Now, Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee says there no permanent plans set in stone for the temporary repairs.