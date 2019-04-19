Storms Exiting; Much Cooler Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

The threat for severe weather has ended across Alabama as the storm system pushes off to the east. For our Friday, the deep, cold core low will move across Alabama and this will keep the sky mostly cloudy. Expect periods of light rain at times, with even the possibility of small hail due the very cold temperatures a loft. It will be a rather raw and very cool day as temperatures will be struggling to climb out of the 50s. Add in brisk winds at times and it will be feeling colder. Tonight will be rather chilly with lows well down into the 40s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday, as the upper trough pulls away and drier air moves into the state the sky will be clearing and we should see a sunny sky by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a clear and chilly start to Easter Sunday as temperatures will be down into the 40s, but the rest of Easter Sunday will feature sunshine in full supply with a highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The weather looks to stay dry and very nice for at least the first half of the week. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 80s expected, while nights will be clear, cool and mostly in the 50s. Towards the end of next week, a system will bring our next chance of rain and storms back to Alabama in the Thursday/Friday time frame. Too early to tell if this system will bring the threat of severe weather, but as we all know, since we are in the core of the spring severe weather season, every system needs to be watched.

Have a great day!

Ryan