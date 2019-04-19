Tornado Watch Until 8AM CDT

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Tornado Watch has been issued for some of the CBS 8 and ABC 32 viewing area until 8AM CDT Friday. The watch is generally along and south of Interstate 85 and east of Interstate 65.

The counties in our area included in the watch are: Montgomery, Lowndes, Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Bullock, Macon and Pike.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be here overnight to track storms and broadcast bulletins on-air, online and on your phone as needed.

