Sunny For Easter!

by Matt Breland

Very nice conditions will be with us for the rest of this Saturday! Temperatures are going to reach the upper 60s to the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours. Overnight we get chilly with lows in the mid 40s with plenty of clear skies with us. Easter Sunday is looking like a perfect set up! Highs will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be on the calm side and overnight conditions are looking great as well with clear skies and lows in the lower 50s! This upcoming work we can expect mostly calm and sunny conditions for Monday through Wednesday. We will be returning back into the mid 80s with a few chances of rain returning into the forecast by Thursday!