Happy Easter!

by Matt Breland

Perfect conditions for our Easter Sunday! Temperatures are going to reach the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours. Overnight we cool down with lows in the lower 50s with plenty of clear skies with us. Monday through Wednesday will be on the sunny side just with warmer afternoons, highs will average in the mid 80s. Thursday is when we could see some more rain showers as a weak area of low pressure along the gulf coast will bring cloudy skies and rainy conditions that will last into the later evening hours of Friday.