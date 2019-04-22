ASU Play Marks Sexual Assault Month

by Alabama News Network Staff

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Alabama State University has joined universities and communities around the nation in an effort to take a stand against sexual violence.

On April 22, the ASU family and community are invited to attend the original production of “I’m Still Rocking,” written by Kimberly Todd and arranged by Brian Martin, at 6 p.m. in the Ralph D. Abernathy Auditorium on ASU campus..

The play features true stories from men and women who have survived sexual, domestic and dating violence.

“Survivors who are living in and around Montgomery are telling their stories and leaving a message to others living in silence,” said Cheryl Lang, director of ASU’s Violence Against Wo(men) Program, the sponsor of the event. “You will be amazed by the cast, some of which are the survivors.”

The ASU family is encouraged to wear teal, which is the color chosen to represent awareness about sexual violence nationwide, today.

“Wearing something teal colored is in honor and remembrance of victims of sexual assault,” said Lang. “It also conveys that there is no place for sexual violence in our community.”

The mission of the event encompasses all forms of interpersonal violence against all persons, though sexual violence against women is still the top focus.

For more information, contact Cheryl Lang at 229-6767.