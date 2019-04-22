Authorities Searching for Suspect in Fatal Auburn Stabbing

Auburn police are searching for a man wanted in the death of a woman who was found stabbed to death.

Authorities say both local police and federal marshals are looking for 48-year-old Christopher Bernard Lyles.

A police statement says Lyles is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder in the death of 59-year-old Phyllis Gulatte of Auburn. She was found dead in an apartment early Sunday.

Auburn police say the two got involved in a dispute that ended with the woman being stabbed to death.

The statement says Lyles is out on parole for a 2008 assault conviction after being convicted of hitting someone in the head with a gun. Before that he was paroled after being convicted of charges including robbery.

