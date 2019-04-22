Dry Start to Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST HALF OF WEEK: Very nice late April weather highlights the forecast for the first half of the week. Monday through Wednesday will feature sunny and warm conditions with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 80s; nights will be fair and cool with lows generally in the lower and mid 50s.

NEXT SYSTEM: During the day Thursday, clouds will be on the increase and we can’t rule out a few showers in the afternoon, but the main rain and storm threat will come Thursday night and through the day Friday, as a system tracks across the Gulf Coast states. It still does not look like a severe weather threat as the low will be tracking to the south, which would really limit instability across the area. However, if the track of the low shifts to the north and more instability can build back in, the threat for strong storms could increase. Just something we will keep an eye on as we head through the week. For now, the forecast will feature occasional rain and storms and highs should be in the lower 80s, while lows in the 60s should be common.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: It looks like the end of the week system should be out of here and next weekend looks pretty nice. We will forecast mainly sunny days with warm temperatures as highs will be in the 80s; lows will be around 60.

Have a Marvelous Monday!

Ryan