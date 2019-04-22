Golden Apple: Jackie Barron

by Matt Breland

Troy Elementary School has a remarkable first grade teacher, Jackie Barron. She always shows a very caring and loving attitude to her students, and helps them in all the ways she can to make them learn their subjects better! Mrs. Barron is greatly appreciated by her fellow colleagues who admire her ability to connect with her kids so easily. She is always going out of her way to show her care for the classroom.

If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.