Golden Apple: Jana Clark

by Matt Breland

Andalusia High School has a teacher named Jana Clark. She is a little different from other educators because she teaches family consumer sciences, which is a class that focuses on everyday life skills that all students need. Mrs. Clark explains to her students how to balance a checkbook, cook, nutrition, and other varieties of useful knowledge they will need later on in life. Students appreciate Mrs. Clark for her organization and welcoming attitude!

