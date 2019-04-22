Nice & Dry For A Few Days

by Shane Butler

A rather uneventful weather pattern has established itself over our area for a few days. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will prevail along with warm temperatures. Daytime highs manage the low to mid 80s throughout the week. Morning lows will hover in the mid to upper 50s with lower 60s by late week. An area of low pressure works into the area Thursday into Friday. This system will be our next rain maker. Right now, we don’t see anything significant and we may get away with just rain. We will have to monitor it for any changes but so far it looks like it behaves when it moves through here. Any rain and clouds depart the area just in time for the upcoming weekend. It’s looking sunny and dry along with more 80 plus degree warmth for highs.